Russian prison service decides to transfer hunger-striking Navalny to hospital

Maxim Rodionov
Anton Zverev
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russia's prison authority said on Monday it had decided to transfer hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to a hospital for prisoners.

The prison service said the 44-year-old opposition politician's health was in a satisfactory condition and that he was being examined by a doctor on a daily basis.

