Russian prison service decides to transfer hunger-striking Navalny to hospital

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russia's prison authority said on Monday it had decided to transfer hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to a hospital for prisoners.

The prison service said the 44-year-old opposition politician's health was in a satisfactory condition and that he was being examined by a doctor on a daily basis.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Anton Zverev; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

