Russian Platinum to cooperate with state banks on Arctic deposit

Contributor
Dmitry Antonov Reuters
Published

Russian Platinum, a company backed by Russian businessman Musa Bazhaev, will cooperate with Russian banks VTB and VEB in developing the Chernogorskoye platinum group metals deposit in Siberia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - Russian Platinum, a company backed by Russian businessman Musa Bazhaev, will cooperate with Russian banks VTB VTBR.MM and VEB in developing the Chernogorskoye platinum group metals deposit in Siberia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The total investments in this project are estimated at 570 billion roubles ($7.8 billion), Peskov added.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More