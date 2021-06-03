Russian Platinum to cooperate with state banks on Arctic deposit

MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - Russian Platinum, a company backed by Russian businessman Musa Bazhaev, will cooperate with Russian banks VTB VTBR.MM and VEB in developing the Chernogorskoye platinum group metals deposit in Siberia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The total investments in this project are estimated at 570 billion roubles ($7.8 billion), Peskov added.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

