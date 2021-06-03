Russian Platinum enlists state banks for Arctic project

MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - Russian Platinum, backed by Russian businessman Musa Bazhaev, will partner Russian banks VTB VTBR.MM and VEB in developing the Chernogorskoye platinum group metals deposit in Siberia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Total investment in the project is estimated at 570 billion roubles ($7.8 billion), Peskov said.

The cooperation agreement between the parties is expected to be signed later on Thursday.

Russian Platinum also cooperates with metals miner Nornickel GMKN.MM on the project.

Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium, will provide Russian Platinum with access to its infrastructure near the deposit and will be responsible for sales of metals produced there.

