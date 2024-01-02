Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe down 56% in 2023 - Reuters calculations

MOSCOW, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Natural gas supplies to Europe by Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM were down 55.6% to 28.3 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2023, Reuters calculations showed on Tuesday.

The calculations, based on data from the European gas transmission group Entsog and Gazprom's daily reports on gas transit via Ukraine, showed that average daily pipeline exports of Russian gas to Europe declined to 77.6 million cubic metres (mcm) in 2023 from 174.8 mcm in 2022.

Russia supplied a total of around 63.8 bcm of gas to Europe by various routes in 2022, аccording to Gazprom data and Reuters calculations.

Gazprom has not published its own statistics since the start of 2023. It did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Russia's gas exports to Europe, once its primary export market, have fallen sharply because of the political fallout from the conflict in Ukraine.

At their peak in in 2018-2019, annual flows reached 175-180 bcm.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

