Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe down 4.3% in November - Reuters calculations

December 01, 2023 — 03:08 am EST

Written by Oksana Kobzeva for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Average daily natural gas supplies to Europe by Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM were down 4.3% in November from their October levels, Reuters calculations showed on Friday.

The calculations, based on data from European gas transmission group Entsog and Gazprom's daily reports on gas transit via Ukraine, showed that average daily pipeline exports of Russian gas to Europe declined to 84.6 million cubic metres (mcm) last month from 88.4 mcm in October.

Gazprom has not published its own statistics since the start of the year. The company has not replied to a request for comment.

Total Gazprom supplies to the European Union via the Turkish Stream and Ukraine last month reached some 2.5 billion cubic metres (bcm). For the whole of October, which is a day longer, exports stood at 2.74 bcm.

Gazprom's natural gas exports to Europe year-to-date have reached around 25.7 bcm.

If supplies remain around the current rate until the end of the year, the figure for the whole of 2023 could fall by more than half to 28-29 bcm from 62 bcm in 2022.

