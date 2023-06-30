News & Insights

Russian piped gas exports to Europe up 3.6% m/m in June -Reuters calculations

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 30, 2023 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by Oksana Kobzeva for Reuters ->

June 30 (Reuters) - Pipeline natural gas exports to Europe by Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM in Jujne rose by 3.6% from May despite repair work on the TurkStream pipeline, according to Reuters calculations on Friday based on volumes supplied via Ukraine and TurkStream.

The Sudzha metering point on the Russia-Ukraine border as well as the TurkStream pipeline that crosses the Black Sea are the only functioning routes for piping Russian gas to Europe.

Average daily pipeline exports in June rose to 66.8 million cubic metres (mcm) from 64.5 mcm in May, according to calculations based on data from European gas transmission group Entsog and Gazprom's daily reports on gas transits via Ukraine.

Gazprom has suspended the disclosure of its exports data. The company did not reply to a request for comment.

Gazprom's total natural gas supplies to the European Union stood at around 2 billion cubic metres (bcm) in June, the same as in May.

TurkStream was halted for maintenance June 5-12.

Russia's piped gas exports to Europe stand at around 12.1 bcm for the first half of the year. They totalled 62 bcm for the whole of 2022.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; editing by Jason Neely)

((moscow.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.