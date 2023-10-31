News & Insights

Russian piped gas exports to Europe down 2.4% m/m, may fall by half in 2023 - Reuters calculations

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

October 31, 2023 — 05:56 am EDT

Written by Oksana Kobzeva for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Natural gas pipeline exports to Europe by Russia's Gazprom were GAZP.MM down 2.4% in October compared to September, according to Reuters calculations based on volumes supplied via Ukraine and Turkey.

If supplies remain at approximately the same level in November-December, Gazprom’s exports to Europe in 2023 will be halved to 28-29 billion cubic metres, Reuters calculations show.

Average daily pipeline exports in October fell to 88.4 million cubic metres (mcm) from 90.6 mcm in September, according to calculations based on data from European gas transmission group Entsog and Gazprom's daily reports on gas transit via Ukraine.

The Sudzha metering point on the Russia-Ukraine border, as well as the TurkStream pipeline that crosses the Black Sea, are the only functioning routes for piping Russian gas to Europe.

Gazprom has suspended disclosure of its export data. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Gazprom's total natural gas supplies via pipelines to the European Union stood at around 2.74 billion cubic metres (bcm) in October. That was approximately at the same level as in September when the figure stood at 2.72 bcm.

Of that, some 1.45 bcm, or 46.6 million cubic metres per day, were sent via TurkStream.

Russia's piped gas exports to Europe totalled around 23 bcm in January-October this year. They totalled 62 bcm for the whole of 2022.

