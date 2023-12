MOSCOW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Russian pawnbroker Mosgorlombard raised 303 million roubles ($3.33 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Thursday.

The company's free-float as a result of the additional issue was 14.6%.

($1 = 91.0625 roubles)

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

