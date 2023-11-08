Russian parliament debates tax hikes on Gazprom

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Russian lawmakers will press on with discussions on Wednesday on further tax hikes on the production of gas condensate, according to parliament's documents, a move which would squeeze the profits of energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM.

The tax hikes could be agreed in order to offset a return to full subsidies for oil refineries following a decision to reinstall so-called "damper payments" to producers of fuel amid gasoline and diesel shortages and price rises.

The amendments to the Tax Code and other laws, set to be discussed by the budget and tax committee of the Russian parliament, are part of the federal budget composition for the period 2024-2026.

According to Reuters' calculations, additional damper payments for the fourth quarter, due in early 2024, may amount to 400 billion roubles ($4.33 billion).

Some industry sources say that an increase of the mineral extraction tax on production of gas condensate, a type of light oil, is justified as condensate is used for production of motor fuel and ensures high margins for producers.

At the same time, the mineral extraction tax for gas condensate is lower than for crude oil.

($1 = 92.3500 roubles)

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Gareth Jones)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.