Russian parliament approves Kudrin's exit from Audit Chamber, paving way for Yandex move

Credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

November 30, 2022 — 02:46 am EST

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The upper chamber of Russia's parliament approved the resignation of Alexei Kudrin as head of the Audit Chamber on Wednesday, paving the way for him to take up a potential role at Russian technology giant Yandex YNDX.O.

Kudrin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin throughout his career, becomes the highest profile government official to leave a post since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February.

