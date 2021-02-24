Russian online retailer Wildberries enters three European markets

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Wildberries, one of Russia's largest shopping sites said on Wednesday it was entering France, Italy and Spain.

The Moscow-based company now operates in 13 countries, branching out into the European Union last year with the opening of a distribution centre in Warsaw, Poland.

The retailer, which offers about 4 million products from 40,000 brands, said that items will be delivered using logistics partners, with thousands of partner pickup points in France and Spain. It said only courier delivery is available in Italy at the moment.

"We offer our customers a wide range of products from various producers - both well-known global brands and small local businesses, and are open to cooperation with entrepreneurs from all countries," said company director of development Vyacheslav Ivashchenko.

This month Wildberries said it had bought a Russian bank in order to improve the payment service on its online platform.

