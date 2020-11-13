US Markets

Russian online retailer Ozon to raise about $750 mln in IPO - sources

Contributor
Olga Popova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Russian online retailer Ozon plans to raise about $750 million in an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, three financial market sources told Reuters.

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russian online retailer Ozon plans to raise about $750 million in an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, three financial market sources told Reuters.

The company, which has already filed for an IPO, said this month it had planned to raise at least $500 million for the company's expansion.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; editing by David Evans)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular