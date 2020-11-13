Russian online retailer Ozon to raise about $750 mln in IPO - sources

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russian online retailer Ozon plans to raise about $750 million in an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, three financial market sources told Reuters.

The company, which has already filed for an IPO, said this month it had planned to raise at least $500 million for the company's expansion.

