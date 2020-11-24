US Markets

Russian online retailer Ozon prices IPO at $30 per ADS, above target

Contributors
Olga Popova Reuters
Anastasia Teterevleva Reuters
Maxim Rodionov Reuters
Published

Russian online retailer Ozon priced its New York initial public offering (IPO) at $30 per American depositary share (ADS), above its target range, raising $990 million, the company said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russian online retailer Ozon priced its New York initial public offering (IPO) at $30 per American depositary share (ADS), above its target range, raising $990 million, the company said on Tuesday.

Ozon last week said it planned to issue 30 million American depositary shares at between $22.50 and $27.50 each.

(Reporting by Olga Popova, Anastasia Teterevleva and Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular