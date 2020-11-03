US Markets

Russian online retailer Ozon files registration statement for U.S. IPO

Russian online retailer Ozon said on Tuesday it had filed for an initial public offering of its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) with U.S. regulators.

The e-commerce firm intends to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The proposed maximum size of the offering is $100 million, according to the company's prospectus submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Renaissance Capital estimated that the deal could raise up to $500 million. No pricing terms were disclosed by Ozon.

Ozon named Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, with Citigroup Global Markets, UBS Securities, Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital as joint bookrunners. Renaissance Securities will act as co-lead manager.

Reuters earlier this month reported, citing banking sources, that Ozon and online cinema ivi, were considering IPOs in the United States later this year.

The fast-growing firm, Ozon, whose orders have swelled during the COVID-19 pandemic with lockdown measures keeping people at home, said in March it was targeting a listing within two years as it spends big on logistics to grab market share.

