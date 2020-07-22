Russian online payment provider QIWI cancels SPO, sources say

MOSCOW, July 22 (Reuters) - Russian payment services provider QIWI QIWI.O on Wednesday cancelled a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares, two people with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

QIWI, which is listed in New York, said on Monday it had launched an underwritten SPO of 6.8 million Class B shares.

