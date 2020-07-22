US Markets
QIWI

Russian online payment provider QIWI cancels SPO, sources say

Contributors
Olga Popova Reuters
Tatiana Voronova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russian payment services provider QIWI on Wednesday cancelled a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares, two people with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

MOSCOW, July 22 (Reuters) - Russian payment services provider QIWI QIWI.O on Wednesday cancelled a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares, two people with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

QIWI, which is listed in New York, said on Monday it had launched an underwritten SPO of 6.8 million Class B shares.

(Reporting by Olga Popova and Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QIWI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular