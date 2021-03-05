Russian online cinema ivi sees 2020 revenue jump 44%

Adds CEO, detail

MOSCOW, March 5 (Reuters) - Russian online cinema ivi on Friday reported a 44% rise in 2020 revenue to 8.8 billion roubles ($118 million) and a monthly audience of 59.5 million unique users as the pandemic kept people at home.

"The Russian market for streaming services is developing rapidly, which was especially noticeable against the backdrop of the pandemic when even more users appreciated the benefits of new media," founder and CEO Oleg Tumanov said in a statement.

Exclusive digital premieres, in-house production under its IVI Originals brand, and deals with TV channels were among the drivers of the entire online cinema business, ivi said.

Reuters reported in November, citing financial market sources, that ivi had picked Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan along with Russia's VTB and Alfabank to arrange its initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, with the deal likely to be held in 2021.

The company on Friday declined to comment on the possible IPO.

Retailers and online service providers have benefited from soaring demand during the pandemic. Online retailer Ozon OZON.O launched a successful IPO late last year. Private equity firm Baring Vostok is an investor in both Ozon and ivi.

Fix Price is on course for the largest IPO by a Russian company since western sanctions were introduced in 2014 after the cut-price retailer announced its final pricing on Friday.

($1 = 74.4525 roubles)

