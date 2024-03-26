Russian oil refining capacity idled by drones reaches 14% of total - Reuters calculations

Adds table

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - Russia's oil refining capacity that was shut down by drone attacks has reached 14% of total, Reuters calculations showed on Tuesday.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian oil facilities since the start of the year to diminish Moscow's military capabilities, while Russia has also been mounting massive attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The outages roiled global energy markets and buoyed oil prices.

Reuters calculation showed that combined capacity of primary oil refining units, knocked out by drones, now stands at 124,580 metric tons per day, or 900,000 barrels per day.

Among top refineries crippled by drone attacks are Lukoil's LKOH.MM Norsi and Volgograd, as well as Rosneft ROSN.MM-owned Kuibyshev, Tuapse and Ryazan plants.

Primary refining capacity for gasoline and diesel production for the domestic market idled by drones, stands at 86,870 tons per day, or 9.8% of Russia's total primary oil refining capacity.

Following is the table on Russia's refining capacity shutdown due to drone attacks, in 1,000 tonnes, according to Reuters calculations:

Refinery

Unit

Combined daily capacity, 1,000 tons

Share in refinery's total capacity

Date of stoppage

Date of restart

Jan

Feb

March

April

May

June

July

Oct

Total for a year

2022

Novoshakhtinsk

CDU/VDU-1

7.14

50%

June 22, 22

July 28, 22

64,3

199.9

264.2

2023

Ilsky

CDU-5

5.14

28%

May 4, 23

May 12, 23

46.3

46.3

Afipsky

Visbreaker

4.71

-

May 31, 23

June 2, 23

** 4.71

** 9,42

Afipsky

SPGK

9.03

51%

Oct 29, 23

Oct 31 23

27.1

27.1

Combined knocked out refining capacity in 2023

46.3

27.1

73.4

2024

Novatek Ust-Luga

UPGK-2

9.86

50%

Jan 21, 24

Feb 11, 24

108.5

108.5

216.9

Novatek Ust-Luga

UPGK-1

9.86

50%

Jan 21, 24

Feb 12, 24

108.5

118.3

226.8

Tuapse

CDU

34.28

100%

Jan, 25 24

May 31, 24

240.0

994.1

1,062.7

1,028.4

1,062.7

4,387.8

Ilsky

CDU-6

10.286

56%

Feb 9, 24

Feb 16, 24

82.3

82.3

Volgograd

CDU-5

9.11

18%

Feb 3, 24

Feb 22, 24

182.2

182.2

Norsi

CDU-6

25.71

53%

March 12, 24

* April 30,2024

514.2

771.3

1,285.5

Ryazan

CDU-4

11.43

23%

March 13, 24

* April 30,2024

217.2

342.9

560.1

Ryazan

CDU-6

23.19

47%

March 13, 24

* April 30,2024

440.6

695.7

1,136.3

Novoshakhtinsk

CDU-2.5-1

7.14

50%

March 13, 24

March 15, 24

21.4

21.4

Novoshakhtinsk

CDU-2.5-2

7.14

50%

March 13, 24

March 15, 24

21.4

21.4

Syzran

CDU-6

17.11

70%

March 16, 24

* April 30,2024

291.8

547.2

839.0

Kaluga

ABBT-101

3.43

100%

March 16, 24

* April 30,2024

54.9

102.9

157.8

Kuibyshev

CDU-5

9.43

47%

March 23, 24

* April 30,2024

84.9

282.9

367.8

Combined knocked out refining capacity in 2024

456.9

1,485.4

2,709.1

3,771.3

1,062.7

9,485.3

* - preliminary estimates

** - Fuel oil refining capacity

Russian oil refining and production of key oil products at refineries affected by drone attacks, in 1,000 tons for 2023:

Refinery

Primary oil refining

Gasoline output

Diesel output

Fuel oil output

Jet fuel output

Total in Russia

274,973

43,923

88,108

40,625

10,838

Norsi

15,816

4,892

5,642

2,295

804

Share in Russia's oil refining

5.8%

11.1%

6.4%

5.6%

7.4%

Volgograd

13,508

1,991

6,761

606

888

Share in Russia's oil refining

4.9%

4.5%

7.7%

1.5%

8.2%

Ryazan

12,672

2,795

3,638

3,117

871

Share in Russia's oil refining

4.6%

6.4%

4.1%

7.7%

8.0%

Syzran

5,019

981

1,784

899

Share in Russia's oil refining

1.8%

2.2

2.0%

2.2

0.0%

Kuibyshev

3,688

624

1,187

1,040

Share in Russia's oil refining

1.3%

1.4%

1.3%

2,6

0%

Tuapse

9,322

3,286

3,105

Share in Russia's oil refining

3.4%

0.0%

3.7%

7.6%

0.0%

Novatek Ust-Luga

6,973

121

1,059

Share in Russia's oil refining

2.5%

0.0%

0.1%

0,0%

9.8%

Afipsky

6,618

1,117

Share in Russia's oil refining

2.4%

0.0%

0.0%

2.7%

0.0%

Ilsky

5,297

2,319

Share in Russia's oil refining

1.9%

0.0%

0.0%

5.7%

0.0%

Novoshakhtinsk

4,805

Share in Russia's oil refining

1.7%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

