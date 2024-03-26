Russian oil refining capacity idled by drones reaches 14% of total - Reuters calculations

Adds table
MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - Russia's oil refining capacity that was shut down by drone attacks has reached 14% of total, Reuters calculations showed on Tuesday.
Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian oil facilities since the start of the year to diminish Moscow's military capabilities, while Russia has also been mounting massive attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
The outages roiled global energy markets and buoyed oil prices.
Reuters calculation showed that combined capacity of primary oil refining units, knocked out by drones, now stands at 124,580 metric tons per day, or 900,000 barrels per day.
Among top refineries crippled by drone attacks are Lukoil's LKOH.MM Norsi and Volgograd, as well as Rosneft ROSN.MM-owned Kuibyshev, Tuapse and Ryazan plants.
Primary refining capacity for gasoline and diesel production for the domestic market idled by drones, stands at 86,870 tons per day, or 9.8% of Russia's total primary oil refining capacity.
Following is the table on Russia's refining capacity shutdown due to drone attacks, in 1,000 tonnes, according to Reuters calculations:
Refinery
Unit
Combined daily capacity, 1,000 tons
Share in refinery's total capacity
Date of stoppage
Date of restart
Jan
Feb
March
April
May
June
July
Oct
Total for a year
2022
Novoshakhtinsk
CDU/VDU-1
7.14
50%
June 22, 22
July 28, 22
64,3
199.9
264.2
2023
Ilsky
CDU-5
5.14
28%
May 4, 23
May 12, 23
46.3
46.3
Afipsky
Visbreaker
4.71
-
May 31, 23
June 2, 23
** 4.71
** 9,42
Afipsky
SPGK
9.03
51%
Oct 29, 23
Oct 31 23
27.1
27.1
Combined knocked out refining capacity in 2023
46.3
27.1
73.4
2024
Novatek Ust-Luga
UPGK-2
9.86
50%
Jan 21, 24
Feb 11, 24
108.5
108.5
216.9
Novatek Ust-Luga
UPGK-1
9.86
50%
Jan 21, 24
Feb 12, 24
108.5
118.3
226.8
Tuapse
CDU
34.28
100%
Jan, 25 24
May 31, 24
240.0
994.1
1,062.7
1,028.4
1,062.7
4,387.8
Ilsky
CDU-6
10.286
56%
Feb 9, 24
Feb 16, 24
82.3
82.3
Volgograd
CDU-5
9.11
18%
Feb 3, 24
Feb 22, 24
182.2
182.2
Norsi
CDU-6
25.71
53%
March 12, 24
* April 30,2024
514.2
771.3
1,285.5
Ryazan
CDU-4
11.43
23%
March 13, 24
* April 30,2024
217.2
342.9
560.1
Ryazan
CDU-6
23.19
47%
March 13, 24
* April 30,2024
440.6
695.7
1,136.3
Novoshakhtinsk
CDU-2.5-1
7.14
50%
March 13, 24
March 15, 24
21.4
21.4
Novoshakhtinsk
CDU-2.5-2
7.14
50%
March 13, 24
March 15, 24
21.4
21.4
Syzran
CDU-6
17.11
70%
March 16, 24
* April 30,2024
291.8
547.2
839.0
Kaluga
ABBT-101
3.43
100%
March 16, 24
* April 30,2024
54.9
102.9
157.8
Kuibyshev
CDU-5
9.43
47%
March 23, 24
* April 30,2024
84.9
282.9
367.8
Combined knocked out refining capacity in 2024
456.9
1,485.4
2,709.1
3,771.3
1,062.7
9,485.3
* - preliminary estimates
** - Fuel oil refining capacity
Russian oil refining and production of key oil products at refineries affected by drone attacks, in 1,000 tons for 2023:
Refinery
Primary oil refining
Gasoline output
Diesel output
Fuel oil output
Jet fuel output
Total in Russia
274,973
43,923
88,108
40,625
10,838
Norsi
15,816
4,892
5,642
2,295
804
Share in Russia's oil refining
5.8%
11.1%
6.4%
5.6%
7.4%
Volgograd
13,508
1,991
6,761
606
888
Share in Russia's oil refining
4.9%
4.5%
7.7%
1.5%
8.2%
Ryazan
12,672
2,795
3,638
3,117
871
Share in Russia's oil refining
4.6%
6.4%
4.1%
7.7%
8.0%
Syzran
5,019
981
1,784
899
Share in Russia's oil refining
1.8%
2.2
2.0%
2.2
0.0%
Kuibyshev
3,688
624
1,187
1,040
Share in Russia's oil refining
1.3%
1.4%
1.3%
2,6
0%
Tuapse
9,322
3,286
3,105
Share in Russia's oil refining
3.4%
0.0%
3.7%
7.6%
0.0%
Novatek Ust-Luga
6,973
121
1,059
Share in Russia's oil refining
2.5%
0.0%
0.1%
0,0%
9.8%
Afipsky
6,618
1,117
Share in Russia's oil refining
2.4%
0.0%
0.0%
2.7%
0.0%
Ilsky
5,297
2,319
Share in Russia's oil refining
1.9%
0.0%
0.0%
5.7%
0.0%
Novoshakhtinsk
4,805
Share in Russia's oil refining
1.7%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))
