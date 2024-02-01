Russian oil product exports via Tuapse to fall sharply in Feb - traders

Add details on loading volumes and Tuapse refinery

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Russian oil product exports from the Black Sea port of Tuapse are set to fall by 59.1% in February to 0.416 million metric tons, from 1.086 million tons scheduled for January, two traders said on Thursday.

According to the market sources, there are no oil products from Rosneft's Tuapse refinery in the loadings schedule for February.

The port tranships oil products from the Tuapse refinery, as well as fuel from other Rosneft refineries delivered to the port by rail.

Last week, a fire broke out at a Rosneft-owned ROSN.MM export-oriented Tuapse refinery which hasan annual capacity of 12 million metric tons (240,000 barrels per day).

It produces naphtha, fuel oil, vacuum gasoil and high-sulphur diesel, and supplies fuel mainly to Turkey, China, Malaysia and Singapore.

Oil processing and output were halted at the refinery after the fire.

In February, Rosneft plans to redirect around 100,000 tons of fuel oil from its Achinsk refinery to Tuapse port, according to the industry sources.

Below are expected February loadings of oil products via Tuapse, based on traders' data, compared with the planned volumes in January (in metric tons):

planned for Feb 24

planned for Jan 24

m/m change, %

Tuapse, total

416,000

1,086,000

-59.1%

of which:

Diesel 10 ppm

146,000

366,000

-57.4%

MDO

60,000

60,000

6.9%

Naphtha

60,000

150,000

-57.2%

Fuel oil

150,000

420,000

-61.8%

Vacuum gasoil

90,000

-100.0%

