MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Russian oil product exports from the Black Sea port of Tuapse in February are set to fall by 59.1% month-on-month to 0.416 million metric tons from 1.086 million metric tons scheduled for January, two traders said on Thursday.

