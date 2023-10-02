Russian oil product exports via Tuapse seen at 1.142 mln T in Oct -traders

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russian oil product exports from the Black Sea port of Tuapse in October are set to fall by 12.9% month on month on a daily basis to 1.142 million metric tonnes from 1.269 million metric tonnes scheduled for September, two traders said on Monday.
Russia temporarily banned exports of gasoline and diesel from Sept. 21, but made an exception for supplies of high-sulphur gasoil and bunker fuel.
Below are expected October loadings of oil products via Tuapse, based on trader data, compared with the planned volumes in September (in tonnes):
planned for Oct 23
planned for Sept 23
m/m change, %
Tuapse, total
1,142,000
1,268,500
-12.9%
of which:
Gas oil
330,000
486,000
-34.3%
MDO
62,000
62,500
-4.0%
Naphtha
240,000
210,000
10.6%
Fuel oil
390,000
390,000
-3.2%
Vacuum gasoil
120,000
120,000
-3.2%
