Russian oil product exports via Tuapse seen at 1.142 mln T in Oct -traders

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russian oil product exports from the Black Sea port of Tuapse in October are set to fall by 12.9% month on month on a daily basis to 1.142 million metric tonnes from 1.269 million metric tonnes scheduled for September, two traders said on Monday.

Russia temporarily banned exports of gasoline and diesel from Sept. 21, but made an exception for supplies of high-sulphur gasoil and bunker fuel.

Below are expected October loadings of oil products via Tuapse, based on trader data, compared with the planned volumes in September (in tonnes):

planned for Oct 23

planned for Sept 23

m/m change, %

Tuapse, total

1,142,000

1,268,500

-12.9%

of which:

Gas oil

330,000

486,000

-34.3%

MDO

62,000

62,500

-4.0%

Naphtha

240,000

210,000

10.6%

Fuel oil

390,000

390,000

-3.2%

Vacuum gasoil

120,000

120,000

-3.2%

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.