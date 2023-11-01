Russian oil product exports via Tuapse seen at 1.103 mln T in Nov -traders

MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russian oil product exports from the Black Sea port of Tuapse in November are set to fall by 0.2% month on month to 1.103 million metric tons from 1.142 million scheduled for October, two traders said on Wednesday.

Russia temporarily banned exports of gasoline and diesel from Sept. 21, but made an exception for supplies of high-sulphur gasoil, bunker fuel and pipeline diesel shipments.

Below are expected November loadings of oil products via Tuapse, based on trader data, compared with the planned volumes in October (in tonnes):

planned for Nov 23

planned for Oct 23

m/m change, %

Tuapse, total

1,102,500

1,142,000

-0.2%

of which:

Diesel/Gas oil

367,500

330,000

15.1%

MDO

75,000

62,000

25.0%

Naphtha

180,000

240,000

-22.5%

Fuel oil

390,000

390,000

3.3%

Vacuum gasoil

90,000

120,000

-22.5%

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

