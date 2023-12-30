Russian oil product exports via Tuapse seen at 1.086 mln T in Jan -traders

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russian oil product exports from the Black Sea port of Tuapse in January are set to fall by 26.1% month on month to 1.086 million metric tons from 1.469 million metric tons scheduled for December, two traders said on Saturday.

Below are expected January loadings of oil products via Tuapse, based on traders' data, compared with the planned volumes in December (in metric tons):

planned for Jan 24

planned for Dec 23

m/m change, %

Tuapse, total

1,086,000

1,469,000

-26.1%

of which:

Diesel/Gas oil

366,000

503,000

-27.2%

MDO

60,000

66,000

-9.1%

Naphtha

150,000

270,000

-44.4%

Fuel oil

420,000

480,000

-12.5%

Vacuum gasoil

90,000

150,000

-40.0%

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by William Maclean)

