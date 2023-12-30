News & Insights

Russian oil product exports via Tuapse seen at 1.086 mln T in Jan -traders

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

December 30, 2023 — 04:35 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russian oil product exports from the Black Sea port of Tuapse in January are set to fall by 26.1% month on month to 1.086 million metric tons from 1.469 million metric tons scheduled for December, two traders said on Saturday.

Below are expected January loadings of oil products via Tuapse, based on traders' data, compared with the planned volumes in December (in metric tons):

planned for Jan 24

planned for Dec 23

m/m change, %

Tuapse, total

1,086,000

1,469,000

-26.1%

of which:

Diesel/Gas oil

366,000

503,000

-27.2%

MDO

60,000

66,000

-9.1%

Naphtha

150,000

270,000

-44.4%

Fuel oil

420,000

480,000

-12.5%

Vacuum gasoil

90,000

150,000

-40.0%

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by William Maclean)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.