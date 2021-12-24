Russian oil output seen rising in 2022, 2023 - Novak

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Russian oil and gas condensate production is expected to rise next year and in 2023, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday, reiterating that the country's oil output would be restored to pre-pandemic levels in April-May.

He told Energy Ministry's in house magazine that Russia's oil output is expected at 540-560 million tonnes (10.8-11.2 million barrels per day) next year, and at 542-562 million tonnes in 2023.

Novak has said that output is seen at 524 million tonnes this year.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova)

