Russian oil output, exports are stable despite Western sanctions - Deputy PM Novak

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

February 01, 2023 — 09:13 am EST

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that the situation with oil output and exports in the country is stable, despite Western price caps and sanctions.

Speaking to Rossiya-24 TV station after an online meeting of top ministers from the OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries, he also said the current level of oil prices was acceptable, while oil demand may improve as China is recovering from COVID.

