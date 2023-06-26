Russian oil flows uninterrupted by weekend unrest - Refinitiv, traders

Russian oil flows uninterrupted by weekend unrest

India major buyer of June-loading Russian Urals seaborne cargoes

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - Russia's oil exports were uninterrupted throughout the short-lived mutiny led by the head of the mercenary Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin last weekend, according to Refinitiv Eikon shipping data and three traders.

Prigozhin halted an abrupt advance toward Moscow on Saturday. His fighters briefly seized the capital of the southern region of Rostov, which is crossed by several oil and gas export pipelines.

Oil loadings from Russia's ports as well as via pipelines to the eastern and western destinations were all on schedule, according to Refinitiv data and three traders familiar with the shipping data.

"The situation was alarming as per daily life, but there was no reason for any (operational) disruptions," a source at one of the Black Sea ports told Reuters.

Russian oil exports have been running smoothly despite Western sanctions amid high demand from buyers in Asia.

June-loading cargoes of Urals oil from western ports of Novorossiisk, Primorsk and Ust-Luga were mostly destined for India, according to Refinitiv data and traders.

India's purchases of Russian oil in May jumped to a fresh record, and traders were expecting India to continue to be the top buyer of Russian seaborne volumes in coming months.

Russia's major oil producer Rosneft was close to signing a term deal with one of the largest oil refiners in India, BPCL, for six to seven cargoes of oil per month, Reuters sources said on Friday.

China and Turkey competed for the second place in the race for Russian Urals barrels loading in June, though supplies to China were a bit lower than in May amid lower demand from independent refiners.

The final destination of some Urals cargoes loading in June has yet to be verified.

(Editing by Jan Harvey)

