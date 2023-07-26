Russian oil exports to jump in Sept after August cuts -sources

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russia will significantly increase oil loadings in September, bringing to an end steep export cuts in June-August, as peak refinery maintenance will free up more crude for sales outside the country, three industry sources said and Reuters calculations based on refining data showed.

Russian refineries are expected to cut runs by some 195,000 barrels pre day (bpd) or 0.8 million tonnes in September from August amid seasonal maintenance meaning that volume can be diverted to export markets, Reuters calculations showed.

"It's quite difficult to postpone planned maintenance as it is critical for refineries to operate," said one of the sources, adding that exports are likely to increase.

Russian oil exports from western ports are set to fall by some 100,000-200,000 barrels per day in August from July levels, but in September may recover to levels not seen since last May, industry sources added.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

