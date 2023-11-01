News & Insights

Russian oil discounts have reduced, says India's MRPL

Credit: REUTERS/SHAILESH ANDRADE

November 01, 2023 — 04:31 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Discounts on Russian oil sales have reduced from levels seen in June quarter, said Vivek C Tongaonkar, head of finance at Indian refiner Managlore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd MRPL.NS.

He did not say by how much the discounts had reduced.

Indian refiners, which rarely bought Russian oil in the past, have been snapping up discounted barrels after Western buyers shunned purchases from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

MRPL's Russian oil processing is in line with the national average of 35%-40%, Tongaonkar said on Wednesday at the company's post quarterly earnings analyst call.

He said firm had no plans to import Russian oil in the immediate future.

During the call, a company executive said MRPL planned maintenance at crude unit-II at its 300,000 barrels per day refinery in the September quarter of next year. The refinery has three crude units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.