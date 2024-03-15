News & Insights

Russian oil company Tatneft's 2023 net profit at 238.1 bln roubles

March 15, 2024 — 09:03 am EDT

MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - Russian oil company Tatneft TATN.MM said on Friday that its 2023 net profit under Russian accounting standards was at 238.1 billion roubles.

It said that its net profit under international accounting standards was 287.9 billion roubles ($3.12 billion).

($1 = 92.3050 roubles)

