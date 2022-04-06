Russian oil company Gazprom Neft's website appears to have been hacked

April 6 (Reuters) - The website of Gazprom Neft SIBN.MM, the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM, appeared to have been hacked on Wednesday.

The web site posted a statement allegedly from Gazprom's Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, which a Gazprom spokesman dismissed as nonsense. Gazprom Neft declined immediate comment.

The website is currently down.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Conor Humphries)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.