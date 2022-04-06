SIBN

Russian oil company Gazprom Neft's website appears to have been hacked

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The website of Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom, appeared to have been hacked on Wednesday.

April 6 (Reuters) - The website of Gazprom Neft SIBN.MM, the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM, appeared to have been hacked on Wednesday.

The web site posted a statement allegedly from Gazprom's Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, which a Gazprom spokesman dismissed as nonsense. Gazprom Neft declined immediate comment.

The website is currently down.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Conor Humphries)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SIBN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters