Russian oil and gas condensate output up in Jan to 10.99 mln bpd -sources

Russian oil and gas condensate output has risen to 10.99 million barrels per day (bpd) so far in January, two sources familiar with the data told Reuters on Friday.

In December, Russian oil and gas condensate output was at 10.90 million bpd.

The energy ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

