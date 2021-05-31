Russian oil and gas condensate output 10.45 mln bpd over May 1-30 -sources

Contributor
Olesya Astakhova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO

Russian oil and gas condensate output stood at 10.45 million barrels per day over the May 1-30 period, almost unchanged from 10.46 million bpd in April, sources familiar with oil statistics said on Monday.

MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - Russian oil and gas condensate output stood at 10.45 million barrels per day over the May 1-30 period, almost unchanged from 10.46 million bpd in April, sources familiar with oil statistics said on Monday.

The Russian energy ministry did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Tom.Balmforth@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More