Russian oil and gas condensate output 10.45 mln bpd over May 1-30 -sources

MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - Russian oil and gas condensate output stood at 10.45 million barrels per day over the May 1-30 period, almost unchanged from 10.46 million bpd in April, sources familiar with oil statistics said on Monday.

The Russian energy ministry did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

