Russian oil and gas budget revenues down 26% y/y in June to $5.88 bln

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - The Russian budget's oil and gas revenues declined by 26.4% in June, year on year, to 528.6 billion roubles ($5.88 billion), according to finance ministry data published on Wednesday.

The revenues also fell by 7.4% from May.

($1 = 89.8330 roubles)

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

