News & Insights

Companies

Russian official says Ukrainian drone tried and failed to hit Baltic oil terminal

January 17, 2024 — 06:41 pm EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Writes through with official report on St Petersburg oil terminal attack

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine tried and failed to target a Russian Baltic Sea oil terminal with a drone overnight, a Russian-appointed official said on Thursday, in what appeared to be a rare attempt to strike a facility in St Petersburg.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Air defences had downed the drone which carried explosives, and it had caused no damage, Vladimir Rogov, an official in the Russian-installed administration of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Both Russia and Ukraine have targeted each other's infrastructure with drone and missile strikes, with Kyiv aiming to damage objects such as bridges connecting Crimea to Russian-controlled territories, as well as military airports and oil depots.

Russia's Defence Ministry said early on Thursday that its air defence units had intercepted and destroyed one Ukrainian drone over the Moscow region at about the same time as the one over St Petersburg, also with no damage on the ground.

Russian authorities also reported a fresh missile attack on the city of Belgorod located close to the Russian-Ukrainian border. Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said air defences had downed all 10 missiles, but that one person had been injured.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Chris Reese, Andrew Osborn and Christina Fincher)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.