News & Insights

Commodities

Russian new zinc mine delays start of concentrate production until at least Q3

February 05, 2024 — 01:15 pm EST

Written by Polina Devitt and Julian Luk for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russian new Ozernoye mine has delayed the start of zinc concentrate production until at least the third quarter of 2024 and the ramp-up to full capacity until 2025, its owner told Reuters on Monday.

The zinc mine, which would be Russia's largest, has been hit by the Western sanctions and a fire which damaged a part of its plant in November. It was originally expected to start production in 2023.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Julian Luk)

((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.