Russian natural gas output up 10% in Jan-Feb y/y - Kommersant

March 27, 2024 — 02:23 am EDT

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas production rose by 10% in the first two months of this year from the same period a year ago to 131.5 billion cubic metres (bcm), Kommersant newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with energy ministry's statistics.

It said natural gas production in February alone increased by 13.8% to 64.5 bcm from the same month in 2023, mainly thanks to energy giant Gazprom's GAZP.MM efforts to raise output by some 20% to 44 bcm.

The Russian energy ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia classified or delayed publication of some key statistics after Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia's gas exports to Europe, once its primary export market, have fallen sharply because of the political fallout from the conflict in Ukraine.

