Russian natural gas output, exports to fall in 2022 - TASS quotes Novak

Recasts with Novak comments on gas exports and production

MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Russia will reduce natural gas production and exports in 2022 due to the shutdown of export infrastructure, TASS news agency cited Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Monday.

"Gas production by the end of the year will be 12% less than in 2021, and exports will drop by about a quarter. This is primarily due to the shutdown of export infrastructure," Novak said an interview with TASS.

LNG production will increase by 8.7% this year, Novak added.

According to Novak, Moscow managed to keep oil output from falling despite Western sanctions.

"According to preliminary data from the Energy Ministry, this year we will increase oil production by about 2% compared to 2021 to 535 million tonnes despite pressure on the industry. Exports will increase by 7.5% to 242 million tonnes," Novak said in the interview.

