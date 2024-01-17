News & Insights

Russian national wealth fund down to $133.4 bln as of Jan.1

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

January 17, 2024 — 04:45 am EST

MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The assets of Russia's National Wealth Fund (NWF) stood at the equivalent of $133.4 billion as of Jan. 1, or 8% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), down from $151.1 billion on Dec. 1 2023, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The fund's liquid assets totalled the equivalent of $55.9 billion, or 3.3% of projected GDP, down from $75.9 billion a month earlier.

In December 2023, the equivalent of $32.9 billion was spent from the NWF to finance the budget deficit, the Finance Ministry said.

($1 = 88.2600 roubles)

