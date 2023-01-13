Russian monthly inflation was 0.78% in December - Rosstat

January 13, 2023

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Russian consumer prices rose by 0.78% in December after a 0.37% increase in November, the Rosstat federal statistics agency said on Friday.

Russia's annual rate of inflation came in at 11.9% for 2022, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Wednesday. He said he saw it falling substantially by the end of the first quarter, with the second quarter figure below 4%.

