News & Insights

Companies

Russian module on International Space Station suffers coolant leak

October 09, 2023 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by Joey Roulette for Reuters ->

By Joey Roulette

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Russia's space agency said on Monday that its multipurpose Nauka module attached to the International Space Station suffered a leak of a backup cooling system used to regulate onboard temperatures for astronauts.

The crew and the station "are not in danger" as astronauts assess the leak, Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, said in a statement posted on Telegram.

It's the latest such leak the Russians have had to deal with in space recently, following one that sprang on a Soyuz crew capsule late last year, forcing the spacecraft's replacement and a delayed trip home for its crew. A Russian Progress cargo spacecraft leaked coolant months later.

NASA, which manages the ISS with Russia, did not immediately return a request for comment.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sandra Maler)

((Joey.Roulette@thomsonreuters.com; 7034696632;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.