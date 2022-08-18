Russian mobile operator MTS reports 36.4% drop in Q2 net profit

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published

Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS on Thursday reported a 36.4% year-on-year drop in second-quarter net profit to 10.9 billion roubles ($185.53 million) as group revenues edged slightly higher to 127.8 billion roubles.

MOSCOW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS MBT.NMTSS.MM on Thursday reported a 36.4% year-on-year drop in second-quarter net profit to 10.9 billion roubles ($185.53 million) as group revenues edged slightly higher to 127.8 billion roubles.

"In the second quarter of 2022, MTS largely adapted to the new macroeconomic environment," President and CEO Vyacheslav Nikolaev said in a statement published online.

MTS said pressure on profits came in part from increased financing costs and greater MTS Bank provisions.

($1 = 58.7500 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More