Russian missile strikes target Ukrainian gas production facilities - Ukraine's PM

November 17, 2022 — 02:50 am EST

Written by Pavel Polityuk and Max Hunder for Reuters ->

KYIV, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said new Russian missile strikes on Thursday targeted gas production facilities and a missile plant, Interfax Uktraine news agency reported.

"Missiles are flying over Kyiv right now. Now they are bombing our gas production (facilities), they are bombing our enterprises in Dnipro and Yuzhmash (missile factory)," it quoted him as telling a conference.

