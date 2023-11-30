Russian missile strikes kills one, wounds 10 in east Ukraine, Kyiv says

Adds one person killed in first paragraph

KYIV, Nov 30 (Reuters) - One person was killed, 10 were wounded and four appeared to be trapped under rubble following overnight Russian missile attacks in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, Ukrainian interior minister Ihor Klymenko and regional officials said on Thursday.

Russia fired six missiles at three settlements in the region, most of which is occupied by Russian forces, Klymenko said on Telegram messaging app.

"Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka and Myrnohrad came under fire. The shelling injured 10 people, including four children. Five more people are being searched for under the rubble," the minister said.

Later, Donetsk authorities said rescuers found one body while four others, including one child, were still under the rubble.

Klymenko said among the wounded were a family with two children. Two 13-year-olds were also wounded, he said, and an apartment block, nine private houses, a police station, cars and garages were damaged.

Klymenko said a police paramedic helped a man with an injured baby get out from under the rubble.

Reuters could not independently verify the details.

Invading Russian forces have occupied much of Donetsk and Russia has said it intends to take over the whole region.

The Ukrainian military said earlier on Thursday its air defence shot down 14 out of 20 drones in a Russian overnight strike.

