Russian missile strike hits thermal power station in west Ukraine - governor

A Russian missile strike hit a thermal power station in the city of Burshtyn in western Ukraine on Wednesday, the region's governor said, the latest in a wave of attacks by Moscow on critical infrastructure.

"Our region experienced missile fire today. The Burshtyn thermal power station was hit, which caused a fire," Svitlana Onyshchuk, governor of the region of Ivano-Frankivsk, said in a video statement online.

No one was hurt in the strike, she said.

