Russian missile strike hits Kryvyi Rih - Ukraine

Credit: REUTERS/ALINA SMUTKO

July 31, 2023 — 03:24 am EDT

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, July 31 (Reuters) - A Russian missile strike hit the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Monday morning, the Ukrainian interior ministry said in a statement.

An unconfirmed video from the city that was circulated on social networks showed a gaping hole in the side of a nine-storey building and a fire inside. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

"The enemy conducted a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. All the necessary agencies are working at the scene now," the interior ministry said, urging people to remain in air raid shelters.

Kryvyi Rih is a steel-producing city and the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

