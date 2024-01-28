Russian missile hits Ukraine's Kremenchuk district for second day, no casualties

Adds statement saying no casualties, paragraph 3

Jan 28 (Reuters) - A Russian missile hit an industrial site in the central Ukrainian district of Kremenchuk on Sunday for a second straight day, the regional governor said, adding the strike had caused no casualties.

"For the second day in a row, the enemy is attacking Poltava region," Poltava Regional Governor Filip Pronin wrote on the Telegram messaging app, noting that the target was in Kremenchuk district.

Pronin later said there had been no casualties.

A missile attack on Saturday hit an industrial site in the same area, triggering a fire. No casualties were reported in that incident.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Matthew Lewis)

