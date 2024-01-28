News & Insights

Russian missile hits Ukraine's Kremenchuk district for second day, no casualties

Credit: REUTERS/RUSSIAN INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE

January 28, 2024 — 02:49 pm EST

Written by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar for Reuters ->

Jan 28 (Reuters) - A Russian missile hit an industrial site in the central Ukrainian district of Kremenchuk on Sunday for a second straight day, the regional governor said, adding the strike had caused no casualties.

"For the second day in a row, the enemy is attacking Poltava region," Poltava Regional Governor Filip Pronin wrote on the Telegram messaging app, noting that the target was in Kremenchuk district.

Pronin later said there had been no casualties.

A missile attack on Saturday hit an industrial site in the same area, triggering a fire. No casualties were reported in that incident.

