Russian ministry seeks to ban 'international LGBT public movement' as extremist - TASS

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russia's justice ministry has filed a motion with the country's Supreme Court to label what it called the "international LGBT public movement" as extremist and to ban its operation within Russia, the state TASS news agency reported late on Friday.

Russia toughened its anti-LGBT laws last year, allowing the authorities to fine any individual or organisation found to have promoted homosexuality in public, online, or in films, books or advertising.

That law expanded Russia's previous law against LGBT propaganda that had banned the "demonstration" of LGBT behaviour to children.

TASS said the justice ministry had "filed an administrative claim to recognise the international LGBT public movement as extremist and to ban its activity on the territory of the Russian Federation."

It was not immediately clear what the "international LGBT public movement" referred to, but it appeared to cover any attempts to organise LGBT advocacy activities inside Russia.

The court is set to pass judgement on Nov. 30, TASS said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn)

