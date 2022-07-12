Russian miner Petropavlovsk plans to file for administration

Adds details on administration, background

July 12 (Reuters) - Petropavlovsk POG.L on Tuesday said it plans to file for administration in a bid to protect its business as the Russian gold miner struggles to repay loans owed to sanctions-hit lender Gazprombank.

The company, which has also requested for its London-listed shares to be suspended, said it will seek a hearing of the administration application at a London court in the coming days.

Gazprombank in April had demanded Petropavlovsk to repay about $201 million due under a term loan. The miner, however, was unable to do so and considered it "very unlikely" that it will be able to refinance the loan in the short term.

Petropavlovsk has had an extensive commercial and financial relationship with Gazprombank, which is also the sole buyer of its gold output.

The London-listed miner said on Tueday that it has resolved to file an application for an administration order appointing Allister Manson, Trevor Binyon and Jo Rolls of Opus Business Advisory Group as administrators of the company.

