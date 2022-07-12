Russian miner Petropavlovsk plans to file for administration

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
July 12 (Reuters) - Petropavlovsk POG.L said on Tuesday it has resolved to file for administration as the Russian gold miner struggles to repay loans owed to Gazprombank due to Western sanctions imposed on the Russian lender.

