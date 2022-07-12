Russian miner Petropavlovsk plans to file for administration

July 12 (Reuters) - Petropavlovsk POG.L said on Tuesday it has resolved to file for administration as the Russian gold miner struggles to repay loans owed to Gazprombank due to Western sanctions imposed on the Russian lender.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.