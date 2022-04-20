Russian miner Petropavlovsk gets repayment notice from lender Gazprombank

April 20 (Reuters) - Gold miner Petropavlovsk Plc POG.L said on Wednesday it had received notices from its banking partner Gazprombank GZPRI.MM for immediate repayment of about $201 million due under a term facility agreement.

The miner said it was considering the implications of the notices as Gazprombank is currently facing UK sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.