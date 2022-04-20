Russian miner Petropavlovsk gets repayment notice from lender Gazprombank

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published

Gold miner Petropavlovsk Plc said on Wednesday it had received notices from its banking partner Gazprombank for immediate repayment of about $201 million due under a term facility agreement.

April 20 (Reuters) - Gold miner Petropavlovsk Plc POG.L said on Wednesday it had received notices from its banking partner Gazprombank GZPRI.MM for immediate repayment of about $201 million due under a term facility agreement.

The miner said it was considering the implications of the notices as Gazprombank is currently facing UK sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More