Russian miner Petropavlovsk enters into administration

July 18 (Reuters) - Petropavlovsk POG.L said on Monday a court has appointed Allister Manson, Trevor Binyon and Joanne Rolls of Opus Restructuring LLP as administrators of the company.

The Russian gold miner had filed for administration as it has been struggling to repay loans owed to Gazprombank due to Western sanctions imposed on the Russian lender.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

