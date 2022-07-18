Russian miner Petropavlovsk enters into administration

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Petropavlovsk said on Monday a court has appointed Allister Manson, Trevor Binyon and Joanne Rolls of Opus Restructuring LLP as administrators of the company.

The Russian gold miner had filed for administration as it has been struggling to repay loans owed to Gazprombank due to Western sanctions imposed on the Russian lender.

